No sooner had the last issue of Concrete hit the press than many of UEA’s sides turned their attention to BUCS cup action. There were mixed fortunes for our sides, several of whom have now reached the quarter-finals.

In Men’s football, goals from Luke Young and Mohammed Hassan, returning to the team, saw the firsts beat Leicester thirds 2-0 at Colney Lane, and advance in two competitions in three days after their Norfolk Senior Cup exploits that Monday.

The seconds lost 5-2 at De Montfort, which denied them a quarter-final tie with UEA’s own first team. The firsts will therefore travel to Leicestershire in the new year hoping to continue their cup run, in which they have already dispatched Loughborough thirds and Wolverhampton seconds.

UEA Women’s Lacrosse advanced again in the second round of the Conference Cup after their previous rout of Nottingham fourths, defeating Derby 18-0 in their second win of the season. They will host either Nottingham Trent seconds or Staffordshire in the next round.

The seconds are out, losing 18-1 at Oxford Brookes seconds. Beth Heritage continued her recent good goalscoring form with UEA’s consolation.

Men’s Lacrosse Captain Travis Payne hailed his makeshift team, missing half of their regular starters, as going ‘above and beyond’ in a competitive 10-8 defeat to Hertfordshire in Hatfield. UEA recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to make a good impression in the club’s first game in the national BUCS Trophy after last season’s promotion.

Jhan Tibudan was UEA’s deserved man of the match. A constant threat who scored and assisted several, Tibudan’s best was a superbly placed effort that snuck in from what seemed like an impossibly tight angle on the left.

Other notable performances came from fresher Paddy Watt, who was outstanding on his debut in UEA’s defence, and midfielder Owen Wilson who scored twice.

Payne said: ‘[W]e had a lot of freshers who hadn’t played much in BUCS and went above and beyond. Paddy stepped up, I’m very proud of him.’

Both Hockey teams carried their impressive league form into their respective Conference Cups. The men travelled to Birmingham and saw off Aston 3-1, thanks to a Harry Badger hat-trick. The women beat Oxford Brookes 2-1 at the Sportspark, with first-half goals from Bente Eggink and Beth Rosier. Both teams are now in the quarter-finals, with each hosting their Coventry counterparts in February.

UEA Women’s Rugby went down to a 17-12 defeat by Sussex in a close game at Colney Lane in their Trophy, but the seconds beat Northampton 30-25 away in the Conference Cup. The men endured their first defeat of a great season so far, losing 31-23 to Birmingham seconds, although the third team beat Lincoln’s seconds 43-17 away from home in the Midlands Conference Plate to advance to the last eight.

Our Ultimate Frisbee side are through to the next round of their Conference Cup after a 15-2 win at Leicester seconds. They travel to Worcester next, in the last qualification round on the road to the final, which will take place at the national weekender in Spring.

UEA’s Squash teams both lost out at the Sportspark, the men 5-0 to Nottingham thirds and the women 3-1 to Warwick, although they did win three games.

UEA Women’s Basketball team were edged out 46-44 by Queen Mary in the Trophy, with the men previously having lost out to Anglia Ruskin in the Conference Cup.