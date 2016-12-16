Picture this: it’s Christmas Day, and it’s present opening time. You sit around with your family, and open a really expensive gift. Then you open a handmade gift that probably only cost a couple of pounds but a lot of time to make. Which is better? Is there a better?

Money at Christmas is a big worry for many people, and students are definitely one of those groups. How do you buy gifts for people at expense to you when you also want to have a good time and live a good lifestyle? Should you sacrifice going out for a month, say, so you can buy expensive presents? Or should you buy presents for people if they’re just going to be cheap and nasty and not special?

Personally, I don’t spend much at Christmas. I enjoy scouring charity book shops and finding out of print, first edition books, or just unusual books – whilst they are second hand, they are infinitely more special to the receiver than buying from Waterstones. I prefer to make a slab of fudge or some shortbread than buy it. I can then make the presentation boxes too. I have wool in my wardrobe to make a scarf and some Christmas décor for special people.

I don’t believe that expensive presents are necessary, especially if you’re getting them for the sake of getting them. That being said, if you are able to afford and want to splash out buying expensive presents for people – maybe a ring for your girlfriend, or a bike for your little brother – then by all means, go for it!

Along with this, I don’t believe that shops should be open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. With the emphasis on expensive gifts and a ‘spend, spend, spend’ attitude, I think we have lost the meaning of Christmas: it’s basis of religion and love (of course, even if you are not religious, or of a different religion, you can still celebrate Christmas). Boxing Day was meant for servants to get presents known as ‘Christmas boxes’ from their masters or employers, so logically that makes it odd that people would be expected to work long hours in crowded conditions on this day instead.

Christmastime, for me, should be about relaxing and surrounding yourself with people you love, not standing in queues to get a good deal. Besides, that’s what the internet’s for!

With the average family spending £800 at Christmas, this surely cannot be sustainable for a prolonged period of time.

I know I would prefer something that came strongly from the heart, something that someone made or found in a shop for me that they knew I would love, rather than a present for the sake of giving one.