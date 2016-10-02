A controversial UEA incident has featured in a question on ITV quiz programme, ‘The Chase’.

Contestants on Sunday’s episode of the programme were asked “What were students at the University of East Anglia banned from throwing at graduation in 2016?”. The answer options were “parties”, “mortarboards”, and “punches”.

UEA made headlines in May when it was reported by national and international media outlets that students may be banned from throwing their mortarboards during their graduation ceremonies.