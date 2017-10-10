“I’ve just had a sip of a quadruple espresso with a splash of milk. And, well, headache already.” Jack Bottomley greets me with what could just a metaphor for his band, Marmozets; hyperactive, eclectic and held together with the right splash of poppy hooks. After two years in the aether the band have returned with a new single, ‘Play’, a tour and the promise of a new album. Concrete took the opportunity to catch up with British rock’s most elusive band.

Concrete: In 2015, you guys were Reading main stage, touring heavily and then stopped suddenly. How did it feel stopping from that craziness suddenly?

Jack: Well it was an accidental break. Becca had to get her knees sorted out, went in and got an operation and physio and put everything on hold. We had one tour booked and had to cancel that tour and started writing after Christmas. It was a difficult time, we had a bunch of ideas but there were songs that just weren’t there for us. I think it was writing ‘Play’ that started off this sound and direction for us and we then wrote the album in about a month.

C: Your new songs have this huge, lively and fast, almost mainstage sound. Was that intentional or just came about from writing songs like ‘Play’?

J: The sound is naturally massive due to working with Gill, he sort of worked with it and, bang, it sounded massive. Live, we’ve sounded heavier anyway so it wasn’t necessarily intentional but we’re glad of it.

C: How do you think the new songs have been received?

J: It’s always a bit weird, but it went as well as it could have gone. We had people looking at each other afterwards and looking impressed. We were nervous obviously, but everyone was on board with it and kind of excited.

C: You’re touring next month with a date at Norwich, are you excited to bring the music to a wider audience?

J: Touring, for us, is the best part of the band. We love doing gigs and it’s all we want to do. Norwich has always been close to our hearts, the MacIntyres come from near Norwich. The last tour we did was the most enjoyable we’ve done and, having had a break, we want it more now. We really hope our excitement comes across.

C: You toured ‘The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets’ heavily, are you hoping to go all in with it again?

J: Definitely. Next year is going to be really busy and we’ve got a new single coming out soon, the October tour and something before Christmas. We’ll be touring heavily next year and can’t wait.

C: You guys have come a long way from the early days as a math-rock band, is that a song you’d want to return to at some time in the future?

J: The weird time signatures were never intentional, we were kind of impatient with riffs. We would just say “That sounds better, faster” and would work out the time signature later. But we definitely want to go back to that and we’re partial to a bit of 7/4 or 6/4. This one is rock bangers though and we’ve come to it really organically.