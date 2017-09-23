From screaming house party playlists to the sombre soundtrack of teen breakups, Mr Brightside by The Killers has been stapled in the heart of a generation for more than a decade. Since its release, thirteen years ago, pop culture has seen its fair share of rise and falls in popularity. Mr Brightside, on the other hand, has never quite abandoned our memories and stopped infiltrating our post-ironic Spotify playlists. Its infectious melodies and contagious hooks engrave it as a masterpiece of the 21st century.

There are many components which have made this early 2000’s indie banger stand the test of time. Firstly, the guitar hook. The locking of eyes with your friends across the sweaty nightclub floor when that first note kicks in is a situation we’re all too familiar with. This unforgettable opening riff was proclaimed by MusicRadar as being one of the 50 greatest riffs of the decade.

Secondly, the lyrics. Heart-wrenching and relatable to every lovesick teen, Brandon Flowers sings about themes such as jealousy and infidelity. Whether it be screaming “COMING OUT OF MY CAGE AND I’VE BEEN DOING JUST FINE” into the hairbrush in your room or yelling “I’M MR BRIGHTSIDE” at a drunk stranger’s face at Propaganda, the cathartic release of energy is what keeps this tune resonating after all these years.

Thirdly, the melody. However overplayed and uncool it is to genuinely like Mr Brightside, you’d be lying if you said you haven’t had the chorus stuck in your head at some point and received intense flashbacks of your high school crush. Three minutes packed with up-tempo singalongs has eternally cemented Mr Brightside into the lives of many music lovers.

Mr Brightside has proven that, regardless of location, company or mood, it can unleash a side of you devoid of narcissistic tendencies and attempts to keep composure. Something magical happens inside those three minutes and forty two seconds which is indescribable. A comforting blanket of nostalgia sweeps over your body and a sense of belonging renders the soul. For these reasons, it is clear that Mr Brightside is indeed a musical masterpiece.