My friends, the future is upon us. No longer will lengthy train journeys or internet-free cafes be a problem for our entertainment-starved brains. Netflix is now available to stream offline. How is this possible? You ask. I am afraid I have no answer. I prefer not to look a gift horse in the mouth. But hey, now that Rick and Morty is available to watch ANYWHERE, whether you are procrastinating at Unio or ice fishing in Siberia, it appears, to me at least, that Netflix has officially won the media platform war. Short of literally teleporting the viewers directly into whatever we are watching, what more can Netflix have to offer? I am excited to find out, but worried about what will happen to the more traditional viewing formats.

Remember YouTube? The blessed website that introduced us all to Nyan Cat, the adventures of Charlie the Unicorn, and the sheer amount of ways that people could mess with the line ‘Yerra wizard Harry’. The less said about that last one, the better. YouTube, I find, is still keeping up with our modern demands. After a rocky period of shoving compulsory 30 second advertising down our throats (even for 20 second videos), the website has finally decided to ditch this, possibly in favour of more insidious methods. It is free though, with all the movie trailers and peppy amateur vlogs you can stomach. I have a feeling that life on the internet would be a lot duller if YouTube was not around.

Then we come to TV. Ah, TV. A 20th century miracle, now reduced to the laughing stock of the entertainment universe. Even BBC Three has deserted the struggling format in favour of greener internet pastures. Often inconvenient to watch unless possessing an always-over-budget TV licence, television is fast becoming a platform exclusively for quiz show addicts and those stumbling home from a night out, drunkenly up for watching ‘whatever’. Overall, while good for nostalgia and novelty, television is definitely in its death throes.

Despite this sobering reality, I feel that any entertainment format that only requires the user to simply sit and watch has got potential. While Netflix is a dominating force among viewing platforms, it still requires a monthly fee. This is often well worth the few quid a month, but alienates those who can not or will not pay the amount. YouTube, with all its advertising faults and occasional glitches, is free and the sheer amount of entertainment found nowhere else on the web is almost unfathomable. And TV, well. TV is TV. In the words of Homer Simpson, ‘without TV, it’s hard to tell when one day ends and the other begins’. Even though the viewership is decreasing as the internet becomes more and more available, there is definitely a reason why it is still hanging around. Even when anyone now can literally find exactly what they want to watch within minutes through our huge choice of media platforms, we still choose to watch stuff on TV that interrupts every twenty minutes with annoying adverts that cannot be fast forwarded through, and equally annoying celebrities who make you marvel at the fact that they are actually paid to be there.

In short, there does not seem to be a clear winner in the YouTube vs. Netflix vs. TV debate. They all have their own flaws and failings, but who am I to judge anyone’s viewing habits? Thank goodness everyone has different ideas for what quality programming is, so the war between these three giants can wage on, striving to create more and more varied programming for us to mindlessly procrastinate over and enjoy.