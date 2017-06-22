Andy Murray shocked viewers when he was defeated in the first round of the Aegon Championships by world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

The world number one was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 by Thompson, who replaced Alijaz Bedene due to a wrist injury.

Murray has won this tournament five times and stated that it was a “big blow” to lose his first grass court match 13 days before Wimbledon begins. This is the first time since 2012 that the defending champion has lost his opening match at Queen’s Club.

In the past five years, the only player who held a lower ranking than Murray and defeated him was Vasek Pospisil, the world number 129, at the Indian Wells in March this year.

Second seed Stan Wawrinka and third seed Milos Raonic also suffered early loses, adding to the upset of today’s results.

Murray failed to break his rival’s serve for the first time in 137 matches – an unusual performance for a player infamous for his returns. In 2015, Murray unsuccessfully broke Roger Federer’s serve in Cincinnati.

Thompson, the 23-year-old Australian, secured his spot in the second round of Queen’s with an ace after one hour and 43 minutes.

“Andy’s the world number one. I’ve looked up to him and that’s definitely the biggest win of my career,” Thompson commented.

“I took each point at a time. I didn’t expect it to be winning in straight sets.

“I was sitting around yesterday hoping to get a match. Here I am, I got in the draw and I was so lucky to be here.”

Despite his loss, Murray remains hopeful for Wimbledon, stating: “I feel like I can still do very well at Wimbledon, providing I do everything right these next couple of weeks.”

He added: “I obviously did it at the French, but there is a lot of work to be done. I need to make sure I get that work done and put the time in on the court and in the gym. Hopefully I will turn that around.”