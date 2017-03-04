Travel has become a trendy thing to do. All over the media, we are being exposed to posts that romanticize travelling with your partner or best friends. Beautiful pictures of travellers smiling in front of national monuments or tropical beaches, people’s Facebook statuses or tweets quoting sayings online like ‘The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page’ and professing their undying wanderlust. The idea of travel is being increasingly glorified everywhere, and while this is a great way to encourage people to get out and see the world, is turning travel into a trend a completely harmless act?

Many of these posts claim that travel helps one to widen ones perspective on the world. While this is true to some extent, it can be argued that how much you expand your mind when you travel has to do with what one does on holiday.

Merely being in another country does not give you the right to brag that you have achieved significant mental growth, even if you have the pictures to back up your claim. In my opinion, a traveller should fully immerse him or herself into the culture of the foreign country as much as they can to get the full experience.

It will always be impossible to assimilate into a different society within a few days, but to claim that one has broadened one’s horizons, one has to have at least attempted to learn about some of the aspects of the society in that country. Going to history and art museums, speaking with locals, and even merely roaming around the streets and observing the local community, are great ways to get slightly closer to the core of the country.

The problem with seeing travel-related posts on social media is that experiences get reduced to a few great pictures, and we don’t get to see the mental growth that may or may not have happened for the person. It spreads the notion that merely seeing those places is enough. In reality though, there is so much more to travelling than just pretty photographs under the Eiffel Tower or with the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Additionally, travel is not the only way to ‘experience the world’, even it is the most exciting or romantic medium. There are many intellectual people who get glimpses into countries through books, the media, documentaries and other informative sources. While it is true that certain benefits of traveling cannot be found in any other activity, the fact remains that just because these bright individuals do not travel does not mean that they have narrower minds than frequent travellers. The idea that those who refrain from travelling are somehow less intelligent or open-minded than those who travel may be perpetrated through the false romanticism of travel.

The trend of travel may also cause us to overestimate the rewards of this activity. For instance, before university, I had thought that my short visits to England in the past would have somewhat prepared me to come here to study for three years.

However, actually having lived in a foreign country for a prolonged period of time has highlighted to me that short vacations only barely scrape the surface of what there is to learn about a travel destination. While travelling does indeed enrich one’s life, we should be careful not to exaggerate the benefits of this expensive hobby. Short visits to another country does not give a tourist the right to claim that they understand the local culture, no matter how immersive their trip was.

Travelling is indeed a beneficial thing to. With the right attitudes towards travelling, this new trend could be a good thing for our generation to catch onto. We only need to be aware of our purpose of travelling at all times and to make the most of our few days in another country, maximizing the potential for learning.