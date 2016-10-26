A 72-hour ceasefire began in Yemen on the 19th October.

This was an attempt to halt the hostilities between the Houthi rebels, a Shia military group supported by Iran that captured the capital Sanaa in 2014, and a coalition of nine Arab states led by Saudi Arabia, with intelligence and weapons provided by the United States and Britain.

The conflict in Yemen has intensified after 140 people were killed in a funeral bombing on the 8th October. The death toll adds to the 4,000 civilians that have already been killed in the conflict. Further to this, 3 million of the country’s 26 million population have been displaced and are currently without a home.

The United States has slowly become more involved in the Yemen conflict, moving from a position of providing logistical support to carrying out actual bombings and drone strikes within Yemen.

So far, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism estimates that 145 drone strikes have been carried out by the US in Yemen since the conflict began.

These have killed more than 100 civilians, of which around ten percent are reported to have been children.

The United States and Britain have already supplied over $500 million worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia that has been used to kill civilian targets.

A UN report showed that more than two thirds of all civilian deaths were caused by airstrikes from the Saudi-led coalition.

This led to massive pressure for a discontinuation of the attacks which eventually culminated into the new ceasefire agreement.

On the 16th October US officials reported that missiles had been fired at patrolling warships from the Yemeni coast. Admiral John Richardson said the destroyer USS Mason appeared “to have come under attack” but was not hit.

However, upon further investigations into attack claims a statement was issued that officials were currently “investigating the possibility” that an attack had taken place, raising doubts as to the validity of the claim.

The alleged attack on the US naval vessel has led many to question the influence that Iran exerts over the Shia militia and whether or not this represents heightened tensions between the two countries.

The cruise missiles that the Houthi rebels allegedly fired at the US vessel were likely obtained through Iran due to the fact that the same cruise missiles are used by Hezbollah, another Shia proxy.

The Obama administration proposed the Iran nuclear deal as a means of thawing tensions between Iran and the United States, but recent events have shown that this move is likely to embolden Iran into pursuing its interest of obtaining regional dominance in the Middle East.

With no clear end game in sight for the impoverished Yemen, the situation grows ever worse as the proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia is exacerbated by US intervention.

The only consolation is that this recent ceasefire might bring local civilians a period of respite from the ongoing atrocities. .