the hole in the pocket

of my winter coat gives

way to loose change and

looser thoughts, and I

make a note to revisit

that particular issue at

another time.

now the cold coke and

cigarettes man is asking about

the ‘catastrophe of my personality’

and the clouds are lighter

than on the day I played

simon’s ‘hearts and bones’

over and over.

a stretch of my legs finds

the ache of the day shimmering

off of the lake and

I find

myself longing for

the kitchen sink.