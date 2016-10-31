The Big Short (2015)

While not always the easiest to comprehend due to the complexity of the subject, The Big Short is one of the most revealing films about America we have seen yet. Sporting an A-list cast and, arguably, Christian Bale’s best performance in cinema, this film examines the bleak and unflattering story of the financial crash of 2008.

– Willa Hope

Appropriate Behaviour (2014)

Appropriate Behaviour is a heart-melting tragi-comedy about a bisexual Iranian woman trying to make it work in Brooklyn after a messy break-up. Written, directed by and starring Desiree Akhavan, who based a lot of the film on her own personal mishaps, this is a charmingly unassuming search for acceptance with some jokes about strap-ons and threesomes thrown in for good measure.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

From the writers of Flight of the Concords comes a quirky, offbeat and hysterical cinematic masterpiece. A mockumentary that follows the lives of house-sharing vampires as they struggle to join the modern world, What We Do in the Shadows is completely unique.

– Willa Hope