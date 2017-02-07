Seven Psychopaths (2012)

A man with writer’s block gets more than his fair share of inspiration when his life is filled with vengeful murderers and kidnapped dogs. This is a darkly comical and comically dark story that pokes fun at everything from serial killers, to Shih Tzus, to the Hollywood Dream and still has a bit of cheekiness left over.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen

The Butterfly Effect (2004)

While maybe not a cinematic masterpiece, this is one of those films which leaves you thinking for days. Evan has a bizarre gift of being able to change the past, causing strings of parallel lives to explode, whilst killing any desire you have for time travel. Dark, occasionally comical and always odd; you won’t be short on food for thought.

– Willa Hope

Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2016)

Foster care is the least of Ricky Baker’s problems. He has to contend with some seriously angry wild boars, Sam Neill attempting a New Zealand accent and a national man-hunt. Despite its vast array of violence and misunderstandings, this is a cute coming of age movie that features stunning landscapes, psychedelic music and an utterly adorable protagonist.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen