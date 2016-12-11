Sicario (2015)

From director Denis Villenue, Sicario follows undercover drug raids on the Mexican-American border, where no one is the good guy. Don’t ever watch it if you’re feeling stressed or wound up as it is hard to catch a moment to breathe. Yet with star performances from Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin, you cannot miss this film.

– Willa Hope

Under the Skin (2013)

Scarlett Johansson stars as an alien in human guise who preys on men in Glasgow. Creepy and beautiful, this film is half psychosexual thriller, half sci fi epic: picture the bastard cinematic offspring of Basic Instinct and Alien. Featuring minimal dialogue, this gritty alien flick is a film largely led by stunning visuals and Johansson’s haunting performance. Not a film for those who like logic or linear storytelling, it’s 2013’s 2001: A Space Odyssey … but sexier.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen

Gone Girl (2014)

It’s the most talked about book of recent years, and now it’s on Netflix, there’s no excuse to not have seen this. Be warned, lovers of the book may be disappointed, but David Fincher’s direction still makes this a masterpiece.

– Willa Hope