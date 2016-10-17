The lobster (2015)

Set in a hotel where the guests have forty-five days to find true love before they are turned into an animal, The Lobster is as funny and freaky as it sounds. Humour dryer than a meal of soda crackers in the desert during a drought, this is dead-pan black comedy at the height of its game. Jarringly violent, with sarcastic narration by Rachel Weisz, mind-melting performance by Colin Farrell and a cello soundtrack that verges on the slapstick, the word ‘unique’ would do this movie catastrophic disservice. Watch and see.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen

Brooklyn (2015)

This incredibly human story follows the emigration of a small-town Irish girl to New York. Between crippling homesickness and tumultuous love affairs, Eilis Lace (Saoirse Ronan) battles her conflicted love of her homeland and America in this unique romance. Although peppered with Julie Walter’s comic touch, this is guaranteed to get the waterworks going.

– Willa Hope