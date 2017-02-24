Judd Apatow’s under the radar anti-rom-com show Love has been renewed for another season, returning to Netflix screens on 10th March, all twelve episodes available to binge-watch in true Netflix fashion. The second series looks a promising continuation of the budding romance between protagonists Mickey and Gus.

Played by Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, the two contrasting leads find themselves in an unlikely relationship by the end of season one. Although the show is concerned with, as the title might suggest, the ups and downs of love and relationships, the first series offered an honest, humorous and realistic insight into the world of modern day dating. Season one ended with Mickey confessing to Gus that she was a sex addict, and from what we can see from the season two trailer, she is getting some help in a group meeting. “I’m trying to keep taking things slowly,” Mickey tells the group, as the trailer cuts to her and Gus having sex in a car, then Gus seemingly about to be arrested by the police. From the glimpse offered in the trailer it looks like the focus of season two will be the two of them trying to make their relationship work, despite the difficulties they faced in the first season.

Although the first season did not have such a fanfare as other popular Netflix Originals, I binge-watched in true Netflix style, and am intrigued to see more of the entertaining leads. Season one is available to watch in preparation-and if you are uncertain as to whether it is worth your while, the third series has already been commissioned, suggesting it is one to add to the list.