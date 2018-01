Resolve,

Evolve,

Many an element, my newness must involve.

Resolve,

Evolve,

The importance of newness, my life does revolve.

Resolve,

Evolve,

For newness to work, my interests must convolve.

Resolve,

Evolve,

The precedence of my happiness does devolve.

Resolve,

Evolve,

I am waiting for the wanting to dissolve.