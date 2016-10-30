Beth Ramsay

Jagwar Ma

Every Now & Then

Amidst the album’s jangly guitar strums and disco-tinged synth sounds, a quieter moment in Jagwar Ma’s Every Now & Then stands out with the line “I still feel the way I did when we met” in the second track. Lead vocalist Gabriel Winterfield purrs the words, summarising how the Australian trio’s audience seem to feel about the band’s return since their impressive debut with Howlin’. Far more polished in its production, the latest release seems to once again strike gold.

Olivia Campbell

Phantogram

Three

Unimaginably named Three, the electronic-rock duo’s third offering is rather bland and uninspiring. Like so many bands, Phantogram are fearful of losing their sound and therefore refuse to experiment, ultimately losing themselves in an electronic infused mess. However tracks such as ‘Cruel World’ and ‘Same Old Blues’, redeem the album slightly. Both stand out as emotive and well-constructed tracks, whilst still being able to maintain the somewhat unique sound Phantogram once had. Overall, this sadly emphasises the album’s lost potential.

Claud Letts

White Lies

Friends

After much anticipation, White Lies latest fails to match the consistency of Big TV. Friends starts strongly, with the singles: ‘Take It Out on Me’, ‘Morning LA’, and ‘Hold Back Your Love’. However it is track 8 ‘Come On’ which brings the best out of the Joy Division-esque trio from Ealing. The major theme of Friends is, of course, friendship. However, the similarities to its predecessor make this album forgettable.

Madelene Aldridge

Kaiser Chiefs

Stay Together

The Kaiser Chief’s latest offering, Stay Together has come a long way from the band’s rock roots. For this album the band have developed a new sleeker, synthpop sound. This is not the band’s first attempt at reinventing themselves, but after working on everything down to the funky cover art it could be a success. It’s not likely you’ll be hearing anything off this album at The Waterfront anytime soon, but ‘Sunday Morning’ and closing track ‘Still Waiting’ are definitely worth adding to your playlist.