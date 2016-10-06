Bastille – Wild World

Despite opening with catchy guitar riffs, Bastille’s latest offering merely delivers an uninspiring indie-pop album filled with songs simply designed to be played on the dancefloor. The highly anticipated follow up to 2013 debut Bad Blood blends smooth electro beats with the lyrical talent of Dan Smith, but fails to deliver anything other than an average album. Tracks such as ‘Good Grief’ and ‘Fake It’ are no doubt catchy, but ultimately remain similar to all the other tracks on the album. As admirable as Smith’s effort are, Wild World unfortunately remains the band’s inferior successor. – Olivia Campbell

Frank Ocean – Blond

As one of music’s most elusive and multifaceted characters, it’s fitting that Frank Ocean treated his long-awaiting fan to such an unpredictable second release. The roll out of his additional visual album and lengthy list of credited artists already exceeds expectations – however it is the newly mature and fluid style that makes Blonde stand out. Stepping away from his allocated genre of R&B, he incorporates minimalistic guitar and keyboard to compliment trippy rhythms, wavering background vocals (including Beyoncé’s) and of course, his own adventuring melodic voice. Lyrics speak of love and injustices more intricately than Channel Orange, mixing abstract vocals with blunt statements. Overall, Blonde’s complex entirety begs a closer listen, but ‘Nikes’, ‘Pink + White’, and ‘Nights’ are sure to please all listeners. – Georgina Hewison

Jamie T – Trick

After the perhaps slightly lacklustre Carry On The Grudge, Trick is a glorious revival of the raw, poetic genius of genre-less Jamie T. Distancing himself slightly from the urban youthfulness of his earlier albums, Trick demonstrates a more mature tone which contextualises the bold singles, ‘Tinfoil Boy’ and ‘Power Over Men’. The first half bursts with punk energy and excitement, then slows to a more lilting, melancholic second half. The immensely fun ‘Robin Hood’ is cleverly juxtaposed with the almost lamenting ‘Sign of the Times’, perfectly encapsulating the album’s sentiment. – Rachel Grice

Glass Animals – How To Be A Human Being

Glass Animals deliver an uplifting amalgamation of dance-pop with How To Be A Human Being. Kicking off with a hymn to underachievement and self-affirming braggadocio that is ‘Life Itself’, the band manage to make a battle cry out of a song that is essentially about living with your mum and reserving your energy for your mate’s gaff party. Lead single ‘Youth’ might provide the sing-along festival chorus of the year, but perhaps is more about dependence than love. This is a good question when considering the main thematic thread of How To Be A Human Being: sure it’s party music, but the lyrics hint that this album is made for when the party’s over. – Westley Barnes