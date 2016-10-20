First of all, this review is likely to be very biased towards Green Day. The band were the source of my first ever CD and my first concert. They were the foundation of my music taste and, as such, have always had a special place in my heart. That being said, perhaps it is better for a fan to critique, as they are more insightful in comparing the works of the artist. I personally found the bold triple album project of Uno!, Dos!, Tre! to be underwhelming with nothing to make them stand out from the crowd. Revolution Radio, the band’s twelfth studio album, has no such qualms. The album resurrects the Green Day of the past, harking back to the punk albums of American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown. A number of the tracks are deep social commentaries on the war and extremism that the world is experiencing at the moment, much like AI was about the Iraq conflict.

The album offers a range of sounds, with their usual fast paced tone prevailing as the front and centre songs, such as ‘Bouncing of the Wall’ and the flagship single of ‘Bang Bang’. There are slower tracks though, bringing a nice break to the brisk drum beats of previous songs. ‘Still Breathing’ has a slower pace and is matched with heartfelt lyrics to go with this. ‘Ordinary World’, the only acoustic song and soon to be featured in a Bille Joe movie of the same name, finishes the album with a light touch. Due to the variation, it feels like the album has a little to offer everyone, even those who are not previous fans. None of the songs disappoint, with some reaching to the status of great (my personal highlight is ‘Troubled Times’.) The band has delivered on a solid album, with more definite positives than negatives.

Negatives of the album are few and far between, but that does not mean that some are present. The first is the length of the album. Lack of material for me may sound like a small complaint, but the album is quite short. It has been 4 years since Green Day released an album, so you would expect more than 12 songs with an overall total of 44 minutes. The second is that whilst the sound does pay homage to the band’s earlier work, they don’t seem to let loose. American Idiot is an icon due to the openness of the album; people knew what the band where complaining about and thus the message stuck. This album, whilst having some moments of social critique, is not the same; the songs are very safe lyrically, with Green Day seeming afraid to tread too far and offend someone.

Regardless of this, the album is a strong one, a return to form for the band. I encourage everyone who likes Green Day to give it a listen. Further still, I encourage anyone who likes punk, alternative or rock to find the album. I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.