Chris Grosset

Babes Never Die – Honeyblood

From Glasgow duo Honeyblood comes a beautiful and unashamedly frenetic second album that sounds much like it should be blared at top volume from the set of a small-budget indie flick. Highlights from the album are the rhythmically energetic ‘Sea Hearts’ and the building ‘Love Is A Disease’. A fantastic sophomore effort that begins fiery and ends leaving you wanting more with only a few minor drop-offs in the middle; look forward to where this band are heading!

Josephine Dowswell

Joanne – Lady Gaga

Though perhaps not living up to the iconic brilliance of The Fame Monster, and not conceptually concise like Artpop, chameleon Lady Gaga gladly returns with the anticipated Joanne: an album without the extraordinary ‘“rah rah ah-ah-ah’s”, the meat dress and the ever-controversial burqa, but instead the woman herself, Stefani Joanne Germanotta. The wonderfully personal feel of the eponymous Joanne must be a delight to fans – poignant to herself about personal revolution

Tony Allen

Across The Door Sill – John Howard

Following last year’s success of John Howard and the Night Mail, the seasoned artist carries on his recent purple patch with an experimental, stripped-back solo effort in the form of Across The Door Sill. Howard exposes his signature smooth vocal delivery above lush piano on the five tracks. The LP really gets into gear with the near-ten-minute-long ‘Outward’, while standout song ‘Preservation’ is as good as anything Howard has written. Across The Door Sill rewards those who persevere to that second listen and beyond.

Georgina Hewison

We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service – A Tribe Called Quest

18 years later, hip-hop pioneers ATCQ reunite for one final album- and with impeccable timing. In a week of political turmoil, their signature jazz-infused rhymes beautifully combine protest of intersectional hatred with love for the new generation of hip-hop and legacy of member Phife Dawg, who passed away in March. ATCQ pass on the torch with an impressive features list, but never stray from their incredibly reflective flow and individual flair. For old hands and newcomers alike, this is a refreshing dose of 90s attitude.