2018 saw the return of the 80’s velvet and corduroy as fashionable fabrics to include in your wardrobe. 2019 is continuing this – Instagram feeds include artistic neon wonders with jet black eyeliner to compliment. Kendell Jenner’s Instagram photo of her with vivid green eyes set others off on the hunt for the boldest looks possible. This had YouTubers digging for their Urban Decay and Morphe Palettes, but what if you don’t have the cash to splash on a palette that might not be used every day? Fear not because beautybay.com has the student lifestyle covered. Their EYN Bright Matte 9 Colour Palette has the brightest pinks, reds and oranges you could wish for at just £8. However, if you don’t want to buy a palette full of eyeshadows there is a far better alternative: Karity, a well-known site for Mac Eyeshadow dupes, has a wide variety of shades to satisfy the brave, bold beauties and the natural newcomers to makeup. As with any bright eyeshadow you will need to prime your eyelids well before setting off on your multi-coloured experimentation adventure!

What about those who are not a fan of bright eyeshadow? Don’t worry the trend setting gods have not left you out of the party. The return of the winged eyeshadow presents a challenge for even the most experienced makeup follower. The key to this look is practice. So, I’d recommend starting with some cello tape or a teaspoon to guide the eyeshadow and to make sure you get the desirable flick for the first few weeks. But once you get into the groove you’ll be a master at this subtle but sexy look. The beauty of this look is you can go from day to evening in a flash. Simply apply a nude lip in the morning for your seminars and coffee catch-ups, and then switch to a bright red or deep plum in the evening and you’re ready to show off your eyeshadow at the LCR. You can even add some glitter to the inner corner of the eye if you want to bring out your disco fever. A great palette to start with is the Urban Decay Naked basics because this will have the matte blacks, greys and creamy lid shades you’ll want to really pull this one off! However, if like many of us you have stockpiled your Naked Palettes because you heard about them being discontinued, simply use the shades Virgin, Naked, Buck or Creep. Other palettes out there are also bound to have the matte black and browns you’ll need so don’t worry too much about breaking the bank for this look either.