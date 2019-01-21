A new development of privately let accommodation targeted to students of both UEA and NUA has been announced to open in time for the September 2019 intake. Crown Place will be located on Surrey Street – a short walk from the city centre.

Advertisements for the accommodation can be seen across campus, along with emails that have been sent to the majority of students via UEA(SU) as part of a paid promotional campaign.

Oxford-based developers CRM Students have said the site will offer a range of accommodation, including rooms with private bathrooms and kitchens as well as more communal flats, with prices ranging from £135pw for a Classic En-Suite room to £290pw for a Premium One Bed Apartment.

This comes at a time of rising ‘premium’ developments within universities across the country, surrounded by much debate regarding the extent to which these private developments drive up costs for on-campus residents and renters as a whole.

In contrast, UEA’s most expensive on campus offering, Hickling and Barton, first launched in 2016, charges £156.38 a week.

Crown Place will offer facilities that include: a free gym, a bookable private dining area, a games room, cinema room, musical practice facilities and study areas.

Rooms can be booked for either 44 or 51 week lets, although some of the more expensive accommodation options (from £275 upwards) can only be booked on a 51 week let, resulting in accommodation fees of over £14,000 over the course of the academic year. With the current maximum maintenance loan for students living outside of London standing at £8,700, any student looking to stay at Crown Place’s higher-end options will need a disposable income of over £5,000 just to cover rent.

Standard features of the rooms include a bed, chair, desk, wardrobe and bookshelves, with provisions for bedding and other items to be ordered by a different provider and delivered to students’ rooms before they move in.