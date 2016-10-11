A 13-storey accommodation block for students has been approved by the Norwich City Council, to be built by 2018.

The accommodation will be constructed on the former Mecca Bingo site, opposite John Lewis, located on All Saints Green. Alumno Developments, the London-based company behind this operation, have now secured their second development in Norwich with this approval, which will be called “the Quad”. Their first project was adjacent to Norwich Bus Station, and became available to Norwich University of the Arts students in September.

It is thought that the block of 244-bedrooms will be open to students in 2018 and will be split into five to eight en-suite flats with a communal kitchen.

However, it has not been confirmed which university will own these five set of blocks yet.Designers have commented that the accommodation would play “a modest role in the city skyline acting as a lantern in the wider urban landscape.”

Opposition to this development has been clearly stated by Edward Jinks, an employee of the nearby store Aviva, who commented that the height of the accommodation is “excessive” and should be 11 storeys instead.

There has been reassurance that the project will be successful, Councillor Keith Driver said: “For someone who was born in Norwich and can remember the Norwich Union offices, which were larger than anything in the area, I can’t see a problem with this.”

David Campbell, the managing director of Alumno Developments, explained the necessity to continue investing in the city: “Norwich is a welcoming and dynamic city in which a strong education sector plays an important role. We would like to support this through another significant investment in the city centre”.