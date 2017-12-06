In the blink of an eye, Christmas will be over, and we’ll all be back at uni. You know how it goes by now. Your phone vibrates, you look down and see the message you’ve been pining for since about the start of October. It’s from SFE and it’s announcing the impending arrival of your student loan.

You feel like a million dollars, although there aren’t quite as many zeroes after those numbers as you would like. But instead of blowing your new-found wealth on a full wardrobe and drinks cupboard, here are some top financial New Year’s resolutions…

Budget

Sometimes the old advice is the best. Even having a rough idea of what you’ve got to spend each week can help make sure you don’t run out by week 10. Factor in expected bills (remember heating will be higher in winter), a food allowance, transport, rent, some cash to treat yourself and some contingency money just in case.

Put some money aside

If you’re able to, try putting a small amount aside as soon as your student loan comes in and budget with what’s left. It’s then available if something unexpected comes up, or you find yourself short by Easter.

But if not, you’ve started to create some savings for the summer or beyond.