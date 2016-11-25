“It’s first year, it doesn’t co-” Oh wait, first year ended just as quickly as it began. No longer can we use the excuse that justified spontaneous nights out the day before a deadline, the excuse that made sleeping through every 9am worth it, and the excuse that made that 40 percent feel like a first. As soon as the formidable word “summative” had been uttered at the beginning of the year, it was abundantly clear that the days of chunder charts and afternoon naps had become a thing of the past. This only became more indisputable as we approached the third week of the semester, at which point I had already begun to drown in deadlines and a sea of self-doubt. Crumbling under the pressure, I started to question my abilities to succeed at university. That insatiable thirst for knowledge I had arrived at UEA with last September had faded into a thirst for nothing but vodka to drown my sorrows.

I was never anything more than background noise before I started my life in Norwich. No matter how hard I tried, I’d always lacked that sense of belonging I yearned for. Still, UEA had somehow managed to fill that void, and it soon became home. Therefore, you can imagine my despair when I returned to Norwich this year unable to recognise anything the way that it was. The contentment I had felt last year had dissipated, and those familiar feelings of misplacement began to resurface. Maybe living in an actual house away from campus had something to do with it, or the fact that I had gone from twelve flatmates to three, but either way I felt that I’d lost everything I’d gained.

Nevertheless, moving away from the comforts of student accommodation isn’t all doom and gloom. After all, second year provides the opportunity to expose those friends who were only ever your ‘friends’ for convenience. Since we’ve all been forced out of each other’s proximity and are now situated all over the city, it requires effort to remain in contact. Needless to say, I lost one or two ‘friends’ this summer. By contrast, my relationships with the friends that I always knew were genuine are stronger than ever. Without them, I’d still be in that rut I thought I’d never escape from.

In addition to surrounding myself with the people I love most, I found my own method of survival. Contrary to popular belief, drinking yourself to oblivion won’t help you confront the undeniable pressures that come hand in hand with second year. Instead of resorting to substances or attempting to sleep away your anxieties, you should find a medium where you can channel all of that negative energy into something positive. For me personally, I reconnected with my love for writing. Admittedly, this only contributed to my quarter-life crisis more as I started to regret my decision to study Psychology (but that’s a story for another day).

Beyond shadow of a doubt, first year sets your expectations of university unrealistically high. Fear not freshers, second year isn’t as abysmal as I’ve probably suggested. Truth be told, if university were the walk in the park we sometimes wish it was, it wouldn’t be worth the absurd amount of £27,000. Those feelings I felt were a necessary, but temporary, step in figuring everything out again. Fortunately for us, UEA is home to some incredible support facilities that will help us through that inevitable existential crisis, and for this reason, UEA remains my safe haven.