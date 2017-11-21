UEA’s student-led confidential listening and support service, Nightline, will be running an awareness week next week from the 20th-24th of November.

The focus of the week is on self-care, and the organisation is partnering with several societies to provide a range of activities which promote and encourage self-care. There will be a different event to try out every day, with a full timetable available on the society’s Facebook page.

Events are set to include beginner’s running and salsa classes, art therapy and even a knitting workshop where students can learn how to make mittens. Nightline will also be selling cake and giving out condoms in the Hive on Friday.

The week aims not only to encourage students to take care of themselves but also to raise awareness of the service provided by the society. Nightline is available from 8pm-8am every week day during term time, and provides ‘confidential and non-judgmental listening and information’ for students in need.

Nightline can be contacted by phone, text or skype, and even in person at the Student Support Centre.

All of their contact information is available on the Nightline Facebook page and website, as is more information about the awareness week.