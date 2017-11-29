Eutrophication is a serious threat to water ecosystems; excess nutrients, such as nitrates, cause algal blooms which kill all plants and fish in an area.

Changes to agricultural practice have reduced this type of pollution from fertilisers.

However, recent surveys have found a large source of nitrates within rocks, threatening to seep into underground water systems and cause long-term problems. Scientists from BGS and Lancaster University have made the first global estimate of nitrates stored in rocks, at 180 million tonnes.

Matthew Ascott,a hydrogeologist from BGS, states: “Water and the pollutant travel through the rocks below our feet very slowly. This, and a history of intensive agriculture, means that a large store of nitrate pollution has built up over time.” The largest stores of rock nitrate are found in richer countries where fertilisers have been used for decades; Europe, China, and North America.

Local attempts to control this pollutant have proved difficult to enforce as high consumerism means farmers struggle to meet demand without nitrate fertilisers. There is also fear in the UK Environmental Law Association that these sorts of protections against pollution will be lost due to Brexit. Currently, developing countries where the level of nitrate stored in rocks is lower are being urged to employ early intervention methods in order to avoid issues these countries now face. For some the threat may be too late to avoid, as Matthew warns: “When this pollution is released, it will continue to impact water quality for decades, in some cases, even where controls on fertiliser use have been put in place.”