If you can cast your minds back to July you may remember the incredible hype around the ‘most extensive game of all time’. No Man’s Sky was set to be an amazing step forward in gaming. The sandbox game boasted nearly endless possibilities with over 18 quintillion unique planets for you to discover and explore. Now, only 3 months after the release of the game, there are less than 1000 players on Steam and an investigation has been launched against the game for false advertising.

The initial burst for the game was intense, like any hyped game. People quickly went off to search the near endless planets, eager to be the first to visit every planet available.

This did not last. Since then the game has rapidly declined, being met with mediocre reviews, averaging at about 6/10. Players were quickly turned away from the game due to boredom. This problem was added to by the missing elements that were falsely advertised, and without them the game was a hollow shell. There was nothing to do except explore, which can only be done for a certain amount of time before someone gets bored. Thus, over the course of the coming months, users simply stopped playing. If players wanted a game to idly play in the background, any sandbox game would do, and most gamers would rather play a more exciting game like GTA V instead.

Then there was even worse news for the game. The investigation, launched by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), is based around missing features that were shown in adverts for the game on Steam and YouTube before the release. These elements were cut from the game without any statement from the developers – Hello Games. Whilst these elements are not integral to playing the game, as they are mainly extensions of gameplay, this is still enough to make buyers annoyed and officially lodge complaints. To give examples of this, various complaints mention the lack of larger space fights and improve generated animals, with the game delivering limited mechanics to what was previously shown.

Many people have also added the missing elements of any distinguishable plot and any incentive to keep coming back to the game. It is important to remember that the investigation hasn’t finished; it may result in No Man’s Sky favour. It may be too late though, even if the ASA find the game to not be at fault, with the reputation of the game already in the mud. The bad reviews, investigation, and faulty game mechanics have made one of the most hyped games of the year almost forgotten within the space of 10 weeks.