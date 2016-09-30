Since Pokémon Go was released back in July it has become the most successful app of all time. The app combines the new and flashy augmented reality with the nostalgia of video games, which seems to be a winning formula. Niantic, the developers of the app, seem to only have a base knowledge of Pokémon, and thus the app seems to have no set demographic. This lack of target audience has developed into a major problem for the app – that no one is happy with Pokémon Go.

Of the over 100 million users that have downloaded the app there are three main categories that players fall into: Pokémon fans, casual gamers, and curious people. Somehow Niantic have managed to make a successful game whilst not really pleasing any of the groups that play the game. This is due to the make up of the game, with Niantic trying to make the game accessible for people not familiar with Pokémon while at the same time attempting to make the Pokémon game that the Pokémon fans asked for.

Let’s break this down as to why each group is not satisfied with the game. The curious gamers that downloaded the game just to see what the hype is will not keep it; they will either see the game as boring and delete the app within a day or they will play for a few days until the little enthusiasm they had dries up and then they delete it. These players have no connection to either the content or the style of the game and thus simply do not care about it.

The casual gamers, perhaps the true market audience, are more content, but Niantic have made it difficult to get into it. The idea of a casual game is to be played when bored, to open up whilst waiting for the next bus or in the last five minutes of your lunch break. Pokémon Go is not suited for this. The whole dynamic of the game requires movement; which instantly restricts a large portion of the players. The game also takes up mobile data, which most people use sparingly and only for emergency equations. Finally there is no reasonable end goal for players. True in games such as Clash of Clans you can only reach a certain level, but you can also max out all aspects of your base. In Pokémon Go you have to reach the highest level, but also catch ‘em all, and with region exclusive Pokémon this is a near impossible task for the average casual player. Only a handful of people are willing to travel to Australia to get a Kangaskhan, and those people are Pokémon fans.

Pokémon fans, whether they knew the game was going to be released or not, do like the game on the whole. The nostalgia created by catching Pokémon and training them is fantastic, but it’s not Pokémon. Niantic have stripped away all the parts of a Pokémon game that fans loved growing up and to this day. There is no trading, or Elite Four, or free healthcare. The aspects that they did keep, battling and gyms have been changed so that they are vastly different from what Pokémon originally was. By trying to simplify the game for casual players, they have eliminated the aspects that the Pokémon fans were most looking forward to.

The game is thus a successful failure, whilst captivating nearly every person with a smart phone at one point; the game instantly turns people away, with the number of users now decreasing. The game is too much for casual gamers and too little for fans. If Niantic don’t fix these problems soon, Pokémon Go will eventually fade into the likes of Angry Birds and Doodle Jump.