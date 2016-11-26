Home Venue Creative Writing No wizard No wizard By Sophie Bunce - 26/11/2016 0 14 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Emerald City looks more like jade green to me, I’ve always noticed colours you see, That green is not grassy, Nor minty, Or bold, I guess I’m no wizard, But that’s not emerald. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Creative Writing One blind, One deaf Creative Writing By the water Creative Writing Peace What do you think? Cancel reply FOLLOW US2,965FansLike4,650FollowersFollow