From the very start, Nocturnal Animals is a film that shocks. It challenges us as an audience to delve into our darkest emotions and see the world in its most brutal form. It shows us what it really means to be a nocturnal animal and, honestly, it’s terrifying.

The film tells the story of Susan Morrow (Amy Adams), an art gallery director who begins to question her lifestyle when she reads a book by her ex-husband. The story is dark and twisted and as the events of the plot play out when she reads it, we begin to understand that these events may not be so far from the truth. The film is based upon the 1993 novel Tom and Susan by Austin Wright and is directed by fashion designer-turned-director, Tom Ford. As his previous occupation suggests, Ford adopts a very artistic approach to the film. You get the feeling that everything we see in a scene is placed there purposefully to create tone and mood. The use of set design also helps us to relate between Susan’s reality and the cold-blooded narrative of Tony Hastings/Edward Sheffield’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) novel. The use of tonal blacks in Susan’s reality creates an artificial feel, whereas the gritty oranges and yellows of rural Texas make Edward’s novel seem closer to reality than most of us would like, giving us an alarmingly aggressive look at just how dark the night gets.

Whilst the design of this film is beautifully creative, the same cannot be said for the its narrative. The story is far from weak: it’s one of the most painful and vicious films you will watch, and that is where the beauty disappears. There were scenes that, although not stereotypically terrifying, were portrayed with so much realism that you could almost imagine them happening to you, and that’s something that scares us all to the core. The film was exquisitely designed and written but, in terms of viewing, that realism was so strong that it made you fear humanity and what we are capable of in our most nocturnal form.