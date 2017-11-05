Many authors would kill to have the career that Anthony Horowitz has had and seeing as Horowitz is the master of murder, he’d probably be the first to know who it was and how they’d do it. This reputation as a writer of mystery and murder began with his early work on ITV in the 1990’s with Poirot and Midsomer Murders. Addressing the audience of Noirwich, the annual literary crime writing festival, he speaks proudly of the latter and even takes credit for “adding the words Midsomer Murder in to the dictionary” pointing out that ITV wanted to call the series Barnaby after the main character. Having written for and overseen the first three seasons he still sticks by his decision to move on as he felt that the alarmingly high death rate in the fictional county of Midsomer was becoming ludicrous, this however did not stop ITV from continuing the drama to this very day.

As he talks to the devoted crowd who have come to see him, he speaks to them with warmth and good humour as if he were hosting a friendly book club rather than on a stage promoting his new book. As he continues to discuss his career, he is quick to shut down critics who labelled him an overnight success after his hugely successful Alex Rider series. He reminds us he had a career of just over 20 years which included his stint writing for TV, his severely underrated Diamond Brothers series and a collection of horror stories before Alex Rider became a household name. To date, the Alex Rider series has sold 19 million copies worldwide, a number which Horowitz modestly bats away “I’m sure it’s more like 16 million”, and has subsequently led to a long and fruitful career.

The Word is Murder is perhaps Horowitz’s most unconventional and experimental novels as one of the main characters in it is… himself. He is quick to state that this is not him – the character is indeed named Anthony Horowitz and is an accomplished author, but that’s where the similarities end. This Horowitz finds himself in the middle of a murder mystery which he must solve with an unconventional detective.

When justifying why he put himself in the narrative, Horowitz refers to a cancelled book he started about the process of writing, which he eventually abandoned after deeming it “too dry”. Instead, he put this insight into his writing process in The Word is Murder, a book as much about the whodunnit as it is about how Horowitz writes.

If this extremely postmodern device isn’t enough to sell the book, the first chapter begins with a gripping idea of a woman walking into a funeral parlour to organise her own funeral as she believes she is in grave (no pun intended) danger. About the possibility of a film or TV adaption of his latest work and who would play himself, Horowitz replies with perfect comedic timing: “we’ll have to see if Clooney is free”.

Even though many will simply know Horowitz as the man who wrote the Alex Rider series, he seems to take genuine joy in writing the 15 year old spy, having just released a long awaited sequel this year called Never Say Die with a teased sequel Nightshade hinted at too. In fact, the only time he seems genuinely flummoxed in the one hour is when an audience member asked him, during the Q&A, whether he considered writing anything that wasn’t a murder mystery. For a second he seemed baffled but then replied “well the Alex Rider series wasn’t…” before being interrupted by the same audience member who rebutted: “well, there were still murders”. It’s a fair point as the majority of his work has played to his strength of murder, mystery and suspense whether that be the perilous chronicles of a teenage spy, his cult ITV series Foyle’s War or his take on Sherlock Holmes. After a lengthy pause, Horowitz responded with “I guess, Granny or Gruesome Grange aren’t”, pointing to two of his earlier novels aimed at young children which would seemingly be the two outliers to the rest of his work.

Anthony Horowitz is undoubtedly one of this country’s finest writers and is seemingly only moving from strength to strength; revisiting his much loved Alex Rider series, leaving his mark on James Bond and Sherlock Holmes and branching out into his own original detective story The Word is Murder, which he hopes could spawn a new series of books. Even if his latest novel enjoys a fraction of the success of his previous work, it will still more than likely find a place in the heart of readers who already adore his fantastic career.