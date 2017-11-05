On September 14, the aptly named Noirwich kicked off its third year of festivities surrounding crime fiction in the beautiful city of Norwich. After six events taking place at Jarrold and the University of East Anglia, a series of events set in the lovely Norwich Arts Centre started two days into the festival. The first of these, titled Nasty Women, introduced the audience to three fabulous female writers in the genre of crime and thriller: Erin Kelly, Laura Wilson, and Mel McGrath.

Going into this event with no previous knowledge of the authors or any particular interest in the genre, I walked away with a signed copy of one of their books and a fondness for female crime writers. They started off by introducing themselves, not just as individuals but as a group: the so-called Killer Women, 21 ‘nasty’ female writers who get together to drink wine and discuss murder.

The conversation then ventured into all sorts of subjects, from the way publishing has changed in the past 20 years through technology and social media, to the implications of being a female writer in the more and more inclusive genre that is crime fiction. Perhaps the most fascinating topic, however, was the natural relationship between crime and feminism; crime, as a neighbour of the occult and the supernatural, has a complex history with women.

What is now slut-shaming and rape culture was once a witch hunt, and so when the current justice system doesn’t protect the people it’s supposed to protect, it recalls the burning of victims at the stake. Mental health, which tends to play a great role in thrillers especially, is still very gendered, and, as the authors pointed out, it is easier to call out a woman with the words ‘you are mad’ than ‘you disagree with me’.

This is where the Killer Women feel they have a unique opportunity to address these issues: weaving in feminist themes can be done more subtly in their novels than is perhaps possible in works of other genres.

My only complaint would be the lack of diversity in the three writers chosen: with white authors taking up most of the space in the publishing world, and it being as difficult as it is for writers of colour to get their voices heard, it would have been good to hear about these issues from a woman of colour.

Despite the more serious conversations and topics addressed, the three writers kept the crowd interested and amused, a joke never far from their lips. With hilarious anecdotes about life the writing process sprinkled through the event, there was never a dull moment, and the queues that formed by the bookseller and the signing desk proved what was already clear from the start: the Killer Women were, in fact, killing it.