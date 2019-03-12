In the spirit of elections and award season in the UEA Students’ Union, the nominations for Students Transforming Awards & Recognitions and Transforming Education Awards have opened.

The Transforming Education Awards (teas) were created in order to recognise and acknowledge the exemplary work done by academic staff, including support staff, course reps and other students, in their efforts to deliver a world-class education to students.



Any academic staff whom you feel has gone the extra mile or has encouraged you significantly to focus or take interest in a certain module can be nominated on the UEASU page.



The Students Transforming Awards & Recognitions (stars) were created in order to celebrate the success of UEA students on or off campus, showcasing the talent, as well as the brilliance of students and thanking those who have given to the UEASU’s cause. There are 16 awards available under the teas; Academic Society Partnership, Advisor of the year, Advocate for PhD students, Advocate for students, Support Service of the year, Course Representative of the year, etc.



Both the awards work on a nomination basis, which is a form you find on the teas and stars page under the UEASU website.



The closing date for nominations is Sunday 17 March, so head to the SU page and get nominating so that excellence can be rewarded. Nomination is open to all UEA staff and students.