On Saturday 3rd of September, Concrete are heading to Sundown Festival, located at the Norfolk Showground in our hometown Norwich. The event should not be missed by anyone who enjoys pop, dance or simply wants to go to a reasonably-priced festival to see big names.

With Chase and Status headlining we will be sure to see massive crowd pleasers such as ‘Blind Faith’, ‘End Credits’ and their new single ‘Spoken Word’. Jess Glynne, who has arguably been the female voice of dance for the last year, will prove to the crowds exactly why her voice has been on repeat on Radio One. My personal highlight of the line-up is Dizzee Rascal who, with his blend of grime and bass-filled dance, will get the audience riled up within moments. This is obviously Dizzee showing why he was one of the first big names in grime before the rise of Skepta and Stormzy within the last 18 months. The line-up is brought together by up-and-coming artists, straight from the Radio One playlist such as Kano, Becky Hill and M.O., all of whom bring different aspects of pop and dance to the line-up and demonstrate the pull Sundown has to Norwich.

The main stage however is not all that is on offer, as the Saturday hosts the Defected In The House Stage, which is to be headlined by Sonny Fedora, hosting Sam Divine and DJ S.K.T, along with a further three acts. At the same time the UKF stage will be headlined by Jaguar Skills and David Rodigan, set to be followed up by My Nu Leng featuring MC Dread and a further four acts, giving more variety and diversity to a line up which some would suggest pop-filled.

A day ticket costs £42.50, which will allow you to see all of the acts, whilst a weekend ticket costs either £80 or £110 to include camping. A weekend ticket will then allow you to see Jason Derulo headlining the mainstage, alongside Years and Years, Krept and Konan and Fleur East, alongside another 6 acts and another 15 acts on the Ministry of Sound Stage and the Drum & Bass Arena. This year also features music on the Friday evening from Danny Howard, which is exclusive to campers. The festival also boasts a VIP area for a further £35, if standard festival toilets simply aren’t classy enough.

Tickets are available through the Sundown Festival website, alongside travel links and details of how to get to the Norwich showground. Further tickets can be found on See Tickets and National Box Office.