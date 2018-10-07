North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, met with South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, in a landmark summit, the third of this year, to discuss an “era of no war” in the peninsula.

Speaking in Pyongyang, North Korea, both leaders announced in a joint press conference that North Korea would close a key missile test facility in the presence of “international experts” and potentially destroy its primary nuclear complex if the United States agrees to corresponding measures, promising “lasting peace” in the region.

US President Donald Trump, declared “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

This came after the July summit in Singapore between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un which resulted in a declaration of new peaceful relations, the reaffirmation of the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the recovery of Korean War soldiers’ remains.

Korea was divided into North and South in 1948 after the Japanese Empire’s 35-year grip of the country ended in the wake of World War Two. The United States and the Soviet Union set about occupying the South and North respectively which saw tensions rise on the “The 38th Parallel”. It led to war breaking out between both sides on 25 June 1950 that ran until 27 July 1953. The war ended as a stalemate, but the Korean conflict has continued until the present day and has been an ongoing issue for the United Nations and world leaders. However, with the recent news emerging from Pyongyang, it appears the conflict and consistent threat of nuclear war may become a thing of the past. Only time will tell if both sides stick to their sides of the agreement.

