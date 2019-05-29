After a three season absence from the Premier League, Norwich City Football Club gained promotion back into the Premier League after a narrow 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in front of their home fans at Carrow Road.

This was the first time since 1960 that the club celebrated promotion in front of their home fans. Promotion was secured after goals from Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann guaranteed their return to the top flight.

The Canaries, as they are called by their fans, came into the game after four draws on the trot and many fans were anxious that they may stumble right at the finishing line. Their successful campaign this year comes after a shaky 14th place finish from last year.

This year though, with a game remaining at print, the local club was placed first with one game remaining, and at least a draw or anything but a win for Sheffield United in position 2 enough for them to clinch the title.

The club has been lead from the front by their Finnish Striker, Teemu Pukki, whom they signed as a free agent and now leads the goal scorers charts with 28 goals and 9 assists, an unprecedented performance.

Most fans have labelled this season as one of Norwich’s best, with the team prospering as their loathed East Anglian adversaries, Ipswich Town, have been relegated to League One serving as a double victory for the Canaries.

The winning side paraded through the city centre on Bank Holiday Monday, 6 May, starting from the City Hall at 9am and ending close to the Wig and Pen pub while moving via Red Lion Street and Castle Meadow.