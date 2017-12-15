A fund raising charity match featuring Norwich City against Inter Milan has been announced to raise money for The Nest, a brand new building that is located at the former Anglian Windows Site off Holt road, near Norwich airport.

Mike Walker was the manager of Norwich City. His team of 1993-94 ventured into City’s first ever European adventure, having finished first in the Premiership the previous season. After winning against Vitesse Arnhem 3-0 in the first round of the UEFA cup, the Canaries famously beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in the second before losing both legs 1-0 to eventual winners Inter.

With regard to the fund raising charity match, reports have revealed that 10,000 people across Norfolk every year have benefitted from the charity match, with the help of football players from both Norwich City and Inter Milan. The previous Canaries goal keeper, Bryan Gunn has turned up with ex-Inter number one Francesco Toldo to announce a special Carrow Road match to mark the 25th anniversary of City’s UEFA cup run.

Former Italy International Toldo was part of the team which finished runners-up at Euro 2000 has recently confirmed Javier Zanetti and Nicola Berti will feature for Inter Forever. Gunn will be accompanied alongside former city of the year winners Darren Huckerby and Adam Drury in the game running up for the Sunday fixture.

The eagerly anticipated game will raise money for the Community Sports Foundation. Gunn said, “I thought it was a great idea, re-living the anniversary of the Norwich-Milan game but also supporting the Community Sports Foundation and helping to get some more funding towards their new project, The Nest”.

Tickets for the charity event are £9.93 for adults and £1.93 for under 18s, with hospitality packages available. For more information, canaries.co.uk provides further information about the up and coming charity fixture.