Since it was announced on 9th June that the old Johnstone’s Paint Trophy would be reformatted into the Checkatrade Trophy, the reception from the Football League sides has been overwhelmingly negative. The new format features 64 teams with, most controversially, 16 ‘Category One’ academies from the Premier League and Championship in an attempt to help young, talented players progress physically and mentally on top of the technical aspect of their game.

The main source of disapproval was from the lower league fans, with the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy being their only attempt at a visit to Wembley now immediately made harder due to the inclusion of academy sides. The new format also included at least three games per team in the new group stage, rather than just one per round, meaning that fixture congestion was an issue even for those teams who did not value the competition.

In the previous season Wembley was the host of a thrilling 3-2 victory for League One representatives Barnsley against Oxford United from League Two. The game was watched by 59,230 fans and the competition had provided an average of 2.57 goals per match, figures which surely show a successful competition in terms of attendance and entertainment.

Although many teams did put out rotated sides in the old Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in order to keep their main players fresh for the league, once a team progressed it was seen that the competition then became a focus. For example, from the second round onwards Millwall’s leading goal scorer Lee Gregory featured in every game despite the Lions also battling for promotion to the Championship.

With the group stage now over it has widely been agreed that the new format has proven a disaster. Low attendances have become the norm, with only 392 fans watching Fleetwood take on Blackburn’s academy team and Wycombe Wanderers only selling three tickets in advance for their away trip to Northampton Town.

The integrity of the competition has also been called into question, with Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth substituting himself onto the pitch in the 85th minute against Port Vale, and Exeter boss Paul Tisdale naming himself on the bench to face Oxford.

Many academy sides have also started established first team players in their sides, with Bojan Krkic and Peter Crouch featuring for Stoke, as well as Portugal international Nelson Oliveira starting for Norwich. While the academy sides could argue that they are maintaining the competitiveness of the competition by including high-profile players, including experienced players over youth contradicts the EFL’s aim of progressing young players.

Despite the negative reaction to the competition, the Checkatrade Trophy has proven to be a success for the Norwich City side. The Canaries have always had a reputation of having good youth players, and their success can be seen as even more impressive when you consider they have only featured four players over the age of 23 in their three games.

While a hat-trick for Tony Andreu dented their 6-1 win away at Peterborough United, the following 5-0 and 4-1 wins against Barnet and MK Dons respectively have marked Norwich as the team to beat. Although star performers Josh Murphy and Sergi Canos are already proven performers in the Championship, youth players such as Ray Grant and Ben Killip have also made impressive performances.Swansea City Academy are the visitors on 6th December for the second round and Norwich will certainly be seen as the favourites to not only win the tie, but also the tournament as a whole. Currently topping the PL2 table, the Swans will certainly be no pushovers, but the wealth of young talent the Canaries can call upon from both the senior and youth sides should give them the advantage. While the success of Norwich in the Checkatrade Trophy may provide more ammunition for the opposers of the competition, there is no doubt that the Norwich U23 players involved will improve as they go on and potentially use the games as chance to break into the first team.