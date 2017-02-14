Norwich City remain outside of the Championship play-off places despite a run which has seen the Canaries go five unbeaten in the league.

This included a 5-1 win over 10-man Nottingham Forest. Jonny Howson, Josh Murphy and Wes Hoolahan scored three goals in the opening 18 minutes, before a late double from Alex Pritchard sealed the win.

City won three in a row prior to last Tuesday’s game against Wigan where Alex Neil’s side were held to a 2-2 draw. Norwich initially took the lead with a header from Nelson Oliveira in the 40th minute. However, two goals in the 62nd and 68th minutes, both from Omar Bogle, saw Norwich on the back foot. January loanee Mitchell Dijks then headed in the equaliser from a corner in the 73rd minute and both teams went away with a point.

Alex Neil described his frustration with the result which would have cemented the Canaries’ impressive run of form since the turn of the year. After a strong start to the campaign where City lost only three of their first 14 games, the Carrow Road side then lost five in a row which saw them drop from second to seventh place in the space of a month, leaving their chances of promotion in the balance.

In the transfer window the Canaries lost Sergi Canos to Brentford and Robbie Brady to Burnley for a combined fee of £15.5 million. Brady made 59 appearances for Norwich but after a successful display at the European Championship last year, big names came calling. The Canaries managed to hold on to him through the summer transfer window but the pull of the Premier League was too much to resist for a second time.

Neil sought to rectify those losses with the purchase of winger Yanic Wildschut from Wigan for £7 million, and Ajax left-back Mitchell Dijks on loan with an option to buy the player at the end of his loan spell.

Both deals were completed on deadline day and both players started four days later in the league against Cardiff. With those signings it seems that the tables are now turning. Excluding a humiliating loss to bottom-placed Rotherham United, Norwich have enjoyed a positive start to 2017, winning four from six in the league.

Their recent mini-run of victories began with a win against Birmingham at home at the end of January courtesy of two first half goals from Cameron Jerome and Timm Klose. Neil spoke positively after the game saying: “For some time now I have had the feeling that we are moving forward again after a difficult spell.” The Canaries continued their good form in the Welsh capital, Cameron Jerome the scorer in a promising 1-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium to make it three wins from three.

Neil heaped praise on Dijks’ performance saying: “He was physically dominant, strong, and totally controlled his side of the pitch.” At 6’4 he certainly is not a player to be messed with. Neil was less enthralled by Wildschut’s display, bluntly stating “He was taken off because I thought he could have done better, so I put somebody else on.”

With a successful January transfer window completed ,alongside a promising start to 2017, the Canaries could be well on their way to the play-offs. A lot will depend on how City perform towards the end of February and into March. Neil’s side face a tough test away at relegation threatened Burton Albion before hosting Ipswich Town on February 28th in the first ‘Old Farm’ derby since the two clubs clashed in the 2014-2015 Championship play-off semi-finals.

The Canaries then face a difficult trip to fellow play-off hunters Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. City then have a hat-trick of winnable fixtures against sides in the lower-half of the table.

If the Carrow Road side can pick up 10 points from the 12 available in these four fixtures, they will be well in the hunt for the play-offs come the crunch April period.