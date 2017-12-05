A man has been jailed after admitting to a series of sex offences on the 25 and 26 Norwich buses.

Dean Eastwood was sentenced to 22 months in prison after admitting one count of outraging public decency and three counts of sexual assault on women.

The offences took place in May on the number 25 and 26 bus routes which surround UEA and Norwich train station.

Eastwood targeted young and vulnerable women in the area using public transport.

He was tried at Norwich Crown court where his offences were recounted.

Two offences were committed on Saturday 27 May on buses travelling to UEA.

These included exposing himself to a woman on the top deck of a bus and carrying out a sexual assault in which he approached a female passenger.

After approaching her he attempted to engage her in conversation. He followed the victim off of the bus and proceeded to touched her inappropriately.

He had previously assaulted a woman on Friday 26 May on Telegraph Lane East. Eastwood followed her off of a bus going from Earlham Road to the Norwich train station.

He carried out another assault on the same day, on a bus from UEA which terminated at the train station after similarly attempting to begin conversation and sexually assaulting the woman.

The victims said they had been left in a state of shock following the sexual assault.