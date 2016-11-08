Norwich Clinical Commissioning Group, a local NHS body in Hellesdon Hospital, has been ranked one of the worst in England for mental health performance.

Health chiefs have been denying this and argue that the figures do not represent the entire care they provide to patients.

Norwich CCG believe that mental health services for people in the city is “considerably better than this data portrays.”

The CCG’s performance was measured through two sets of figures of early intervention in psychosis and improving their access to psychological therapies (IAPT). The CCGs have announced that they hope to fund their psychosis service by next spring.

A spokeswoman for CCG believes Norwich deals with patients with more complex mental health issues, who are more likely to need to be hospitalised, therefore it should not be compared with other national data.

A new national target has been set by Norwich’s Health Minister, Norman Lamb, as a lack of funding provided by local CCGS has been considerably low. The CCGSs have only paid Norfolk and Suffolk NHS (NSFT) for patients ages between 14-35.

Tracy Williams, Chairman of CCG, confirmed that they will never end relations with the NHS. She said: “We will never say that the NHS is doing enough and we will never stop looking for better ways to treat patients within the finite resources we have.

However, chief executive of NSFT Michael Scott, stated: “We are concerned that insufficient funds have been allocated locally to enable us to deliver this important all-age service.”

He also believes that funding is not seen as necessary for mentally ill patients, compared to those with a physical illness.