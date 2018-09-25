Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri has been found dead in an apartment above one of his commercial properties, newly launched nightclub Bished.

The opening of his inquest concluded that the cause of death was by hanging, with a full inquest adjourned until January. Peri, 35, was a notable figure in the expansion of Norwich’s nightlife following the opening of Mercy XS in 2003. His other ventures as Managing Director of Code Red Promotions included gay bar Flaunt, strip club Platinum Lace, and the aforementioned Bished.

Peri is believed to have been experiencing ongoing mental health issues, said to be exacerbated following a dispute with Norwich City Council over business tax debts amounting to over £400,000. Code Red Promotions filed for liquidation last February due to failures to resolve these financial issues, with the decision resulting in the closure of all of Peri’s businesses.

Peri is said to have fled to his native Cyprus following the dispute, returning to the UK following the an agreement reached by the High Court in April. The nature of this agreement is unknown to Concrete, but allowed for Peri to reopen Flaunt in June and Rocco’s in August, which was rebranded as new project Bished.

A candlelit vigil was held for Peri outside Bished last Sunday, attended by hundred of friends, family and colleagues. A portion of Prince of Wales Road was closed to ensure the event went unaffected by external factors. Over 100 friends and family have already raised £2,700 for Norwich Mind in the short time since his passing.

peaking at the vigil, Peri’s mother Dawn Peri offered an afronting yet crucial message to those in attendance:

“I don’t want anyone to go through what my son went through. He kept it silent and hid it so well through his smiles and partying. That is how you guys do it. But please come from behind that smile and show us how you are feeling. If you have a male friend, pick up that phone and ask them how they are. Make sure they are okay, make sure they talk and please don’t let anyone else go through what we are going through tonight.”

Ibish Peri shared a BBC article via Facebook on the day of his passing, encouraging others to speak out if they were suffering with mental health issues. If you too are experiencing similar issues, call Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393.

To donate to Norwich Mind, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ibish-peri.