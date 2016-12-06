The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) have published figures on Norfolk MP’s expenses for the year of 2015-2016 as part the annual procedure formulated following the MP expenses scandal of 2009.

The figures reported cover accommodation, travel, staffing and office costs, with Conservative MP for South Norfolk Richard Bacon coming in highest with yearly expenses amounting to £189,656. However, this figure still falls below the mean average across all Members of Parliament of £200,000.

Conservative MP for Norwich North Chloe Smith accrued the highest travel and accommodation costs across the 10 MPs that represent constituencies in the Norfolk county, claiming almost £3,000 in rail fares alone.

Current Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis fared slightly better, ending up in the lower third of the data reported despite start up costs of up to £6,000 after assuming office just last year during the 2015 General Election.

Overall, the total figure reached across all MP’s came to more than £133 million, a £7.7 million increase from the year prior.

Chief Executive of IPSA Marcial Boo has attributed the increase to the one off costs of the 2015 General Election, insisting that there is a “strong regulatory framework” in place.

He said, “MPs’ business costs in 2015-16 were broadly the same as in the previous year, with the addition of the one-off costs of the May 2015 General Election, such as the winding up of MPs’ offices and paying start-up costs for new MPs.”