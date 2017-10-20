This Friday and Saturday marks the return to Norwich of the UK’s largest grass roots music festival. Over 20 acts will perform at five different venues across the city.

Oxjam Music Festival is an annual charity event, taking place in 38 different locations nationwide to raise money for Oxfam, throughout October. Beginning in 2006, Oxjam’s aim has been to unite local music lovers whose shared goal has been to help Oxfam fight poverty around the world. Since then, more than 55,000 musicians and over one million gig goers at thousands of different venues have helped Oxjam raise £2.8 m for Oxfam.

Oxjam Norwich Music Festival kicks off this Friday, 20 October from 7pm at The Guildhall, a precursor to the main event the following day. 12 hours of non-stop music starts from 2pm this Saturday at The Birdcage, before venturing to The Mash Tun, Karma Karfe and The Rumsey Wells. The multi-venue festival will look to highlight some of the best local music Norwich has to offer at some of the city’s best venues, all conveniently within the perimeters of the Norwich Lanes. Headlining the festival at Karma Kafe are The Thinking Men, although across the course of the day there will be a wide array of genres, from acoustic numbers to an after party featuring a funk and soul DJ set. The event organisers, a small group of volunteers who all happen to be third year UEA students, have looked to cater to everyone’s musical taste.

More than just a two day event, Oxjam Norwich has been months in the making and has taken has a lot of preparation, including a number of smaller fundraisers prior to the festival. All first timers to event organising, let alone an already established music festival, the team of Oxjam volunteers are hoping that their hard work will pay off and the event will be a success, raising as much money as possible for Oxfam.

Leading the team of volunteers, is Festival manager and Concrete’s own Mireia Molina Costa, who is now in her third year at UEA. The team also includes Marketing Coordinator, Ines Adl and Production coordinator, Megan Thrift.

Mireia has said ‘I’m very excited to be in charge of Oxjam this year, a music festival that is part of a nationally recognised movement that has been very relevant since it started in 2006 and changed so many lives’.

She also stated ‘I would like to take the opportunity to say a massive thank you to all the volunteers and everyone who has helped, for being so committed to the cause. I’m really lucky to have a team of organisers who are putting even more effort into Oxjam than I would expect them to. As students it has not been easy at times to combine our studies and Oxjam.’

Tickets are already on sale, with students being able to get a Friday and Saturday wristband for only £7. For more information and to get yourself a wristband, find Oxjam Norwich Music Festival on Facebook.