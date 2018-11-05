During October half-term, dozens of events took place in and around Norwich to celebrate the Norwich Science Festival. Primarily based at the Forum, the festival hosted a wide range of talks, experiments and even an outer-space VR experience. Rockets were flying, toys were being made, and there were plenty of pop-up stands where you could learn something new.

Many UEA staff and students attended the festival – both volunteering and showcasing their own research. Children were encouraged to learn about a range of different scientific topics; their excitement about STEM subjects was especially heartwarming to see. Engagement rates amongst all ages was high, and it seemed that everyone came away from the festival feeling inspired.

From astronomy to biology, medicine to nature and the environment – the festival really did provide something for everyone. Both family events such as Gastronauts and more adult-oriented events, such as The Physics of Star Trek, were highly anticipated. The planetarium, which took place in the Cathedral grounds, was one of the most popular events. If you tried to book a slot in the weeks before the festival, you probably found that it was already sold out!

Overall, Norwich Science Festival 2018 was a roaring success. A celebration of all things science, the festival shone a spotlight on Norfolk-based scientific achievements in the wider context of global science. For anyone interested in STEM, it was an exciting place to be.

