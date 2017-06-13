Norwich City have signed midfielder Mario Vrancic, from the German club SV Darmstadt 98, on a three-year deal.

Vrancic joined the Sky Bet Championship side Friday 9 June, for an undisclosed fee. However, German reports claimed a deal was made between the club and Vrancic of approximately £650,000.

The midfielder is originally from Bosnia and called his move from Darmstadt, Hesse to home of the Canaries “a big move” for him. He told Norwich City TV he was “very happy to be joining.”

“I had a good conversation with the coach and decided very quickly I wanted to be part of Norwich. It’s a good city with a good stadium, so there’s everything you need.”

“I’m really happy and very proud to soon be part of Norwich.”

This marks Norwich head coach Daniel Farke’s third signing of the summer. Farke said he had “followed Marioí’s path for several years.”

He described Vrancic as “a really smart technical player with a brilliant left foot” who will “bring a lot of quality passing and special creativity to the team.”

Vrancic scored four goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Darmstadt.

He said: “In addition to that heís a really good character and a very nice guy who will fit into Norwich. Iím really looking forward to working with him.”

Norwich have also completed the signing of forward Marley Watkins on a free transfer. Watkins will join Norwich after his contract at Barnsley concludes on 1 July and will stay at Carrow Road for three years.

Watkins said: “Norwich is a club with ambitions to be in the Premier League so I’m really happy to have made this decision.”

Farke described Watkins as having “played brilliantly last season,” and said he was “proven at this level.”

He said: “He scored 10 goals and got nine assists, and can play either as a forward or on the wing. He’s physical and a good character who gives us another option in attack.”

The Canaries have also signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who will return to Norwich next month after playing for Manchester City since 2011. Gunn has been contracted with Norwich on a season-long loan deal.

Being only 21 years old, Gunn grew up in Norwich and described coming to Carrow Road “for every home game” since he was “a little boy.”