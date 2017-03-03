Norwich City’s unbeaten home form in 2017 continued with an emphatic 5-1 victory over struggling Nottingham Forest and an impressive 2-2 draw with Championship leaders Newcastle. The Canaries also drew 1-1 at home to rivals Ipswich on Sunday. However, their inability to kill off the lower teams away from home continues to haunt them after a 2-2 midweek draw at Wigan Athletic was followed by a 2-1 defeat at lowly Burton.

Three goals in eight minutes against Forest from Jonny Howson, Jacob Murphy, and Wes Hoolahan, as well as a second half brace from Alex Pritchard emphasised the talent Norwich have in their squad. Murphy scored again in the thrilling draw against Newcastle, alongside the resurgent Cameron Jerome.

Norwich’s recent form has not only eased the pressure on manager Alex Neil but has also maintained slight hopes of reaching the play-off spots. City’s promotion hopes looked to have been vanquished following their dire Christmas period and Neil was on the verge of getting the sack after increasing distrust from many supporters. However, the patience shown by chairman Ed Balls has paid off, and the Canaries look a transformed team. The new Dutch duo of Yanic Wildschut and Mitchell Dijks have taken to their new club like ducks to water.

Although it may be a case of too little too late for Neil’s men this year, the Norwich faithful should not feel too disheartened by their situation. Despite being prone to errors at the back, City’s goalscoring mentality, helped by Jerome’s recent renaissance in form, has boosted morale in the dressing room as well as inside the stadium; Neil deserves all the credit for this.

A vital trip to Hillsborough against play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday awaits the Canaries. A victory would leave them in a strong position to fight for the play-offs but a defeat would leave them out of the picture. City’s away form this season has been poor. The visit to Sheffield, followed by an away game against struggling Bristol City could end up defining Norwich’s season.