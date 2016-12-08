Norwich City thrashed Brentford 5-0 as they ended a run of five league defeats in a row and returned to the play-off places.

The Canaries’ win featured five different goalscorers as Jacob Murphy, Graham Dorrans, Robbie Brady, Nelson Oliveira and Alex Pritchard guided their side to victory. Prior to this game, Norwich were without a win since a 3-1 victory over bottom-club Rotherham in mid-October.

Manager Alex Neil will hope that this comprehensive victory will mark a turning point in Norwich’s season.

Norwich City’s woeful run had continued the previous weekend with a 1-0 loss at play-off chasing Derby County. Despite being given the vote of confidence by City chairman Ed Balls, manager Alex Neil’s future at the club was plunged into uncertainty after the defeat to Derby with the sole goal in the contest coming from former Canaries midfielder Bradley Johnson. The Rams, who were flirting with the relegation zone prior to Steve McClaren’s return, controlled the game throughout, with Norwich mustering a mere two shots on target in the 90 minutes.

A run of five successive Championship defeats had seen the pressure mount on Neil. The 35-year-old Scot has overseen promotion via the play-offs followed by a subsequent relegation in one of the most open Premier League seasons of all time. However, Norwich’s recent domestic form, alongside an EFL Cup exit at the hands of fellow Championship side Leeds United, has raised questions about his ability to lead Norwich out of the second tier once more. The next month is not only a pivotal period in deciding the Canaries’ fate for next season, but, more importantly, a test of Neil’s leadership skills and managerial panache.

With leaders Newcastle United and second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion closing the door on the automatic promotion places, Norwich must improve their form consistently to escape the Championship yet again. Teams such as Reading and Leeds are tightening their grip on the play-off places. Moreover, Derby County and Aston Villa, teams with new managers, are both hot on the Canaries’ heels and charging towards the promotion spots. In what has been a competitive season so far, Norwich need to remain hungry for promotion if they want to keep up with the improving form of the rest of the pack.

The Christmas period is an important one for City with a tough run of fixtures including an improving Aston Villa side under the fresh guidance of Steve Bruce, Huddersfield Town and a trip to high-flying Reading on Boxing Day. December is the busiest month for domestic football and these challenging fixtures will go some way to indicating where the Canaries are as a Championship side, and where Alex Neil’s strengths and weaknesses lie.

Maintaining a play-off spot in the coming weeks would be a positive start in Norwich’s quest for a return to the Premier League once more.