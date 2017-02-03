Around 1,000 protesters gathered outside Norwich’s City Hall on Wednesday evening to rally against President Donald Trump and last week’s executive order which has suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries to the US.

The protest was organised by the Norwich branches of Stand up to Racism (SUTR) and Stop the War, the UEA-based Movement for Justice group and various local activists.

Last Friday President Trump signed an executive order instating a 90-day ban on nationals or dual nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

He has also suspended the US Refugee Admissions Programme for 120 days and banned Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.

Protesters, ranging from groups of students to families with small children, chanted “Say hey say ho, Donald Trump has got to go” as well as “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Donald Trump has got to go away.”

Sirajul Islam, General Secretary of the East Anglian Islamic Centre, thanked those who had turned out for the protest to “show your support and angriness to our injustice.”

Islam told crowds of the “fear” felt by Muslims living in the West and said: “Do not blame a particular religion.”

With reference to the protests taking place in various states across the US, he said he had been “impressed” by the opposition to the ban but urged protestors to continue taking action against Islamophobia.

Second-year UEA History student Hali Brown said that she came to protest because “It would be silly to do absolutely nothing as history tries to repeat itself.”

She said, “As the daughter of a Muslim father, I find it appalling that in 2017 the leader of a country, supposedly built on ideas of freedom and tolerance, would use fear to turn people against each other.”

In a speech at the protest, Lotty Clare, a UEA student and member of the UEA Movement for Justice group, described the perpetuation of anti-immigration sentiments as a “classic divide and rule tactic” on the part of “neo-liberal governments.”

“Every single human being deserves to be treated with dignity…regardless of where you are from, your skin colour, your sexuality, your gender, or religion,” said Clare, echoing the sentiments of many protesters’ signs.

Crowds at the protest stretched from between the steps of the City Hall to the edge of the market with over 1,100 people clicking ‘Going’ on the event’s Facebook page.

Speaking on behalf of SUTR, Julie Bremner asked the crowd: “Is it Somalians closing our libraries? Is it the good people of Yemen privatising our national health service?” She said, “We know our history and we know we have to resist this. We are the resistance; no to their world, yes to a better world.”

Various protesters criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for ‘appeasing’ Trump on her recent visit to the US, carrying signs reading “Wanted: a spine for Theresa May” and “Donald + Theresa sitting in a tree, F.A.S.C.I.S.T.”

Although one person was arrested in connection with a minor public order offence, Inspector Darren Brooks described the protest as being overall “quite peaceful” to the Eastern Daily Press.